STEVE HALL, 88, of Radnor, widower of Alberta Irene Ooten Hall, died June 22 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in the Hall Cemetery, Radnor. Visitation two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Gordon Ferguson Jr. of East Lynn
- Jeremy Bailey of Kenova
- Evelyn Christine Ritch Perry of Wayne
- Sally Kay Reeves of Wayne
- Jack Lee Black of Lavalette
- Bowens claims double state titles
- Wayne County man among Monday's COVID-19 deaths
- Christy Michelle Ross of Wayne
- Evelyn Booth Massie of Wayne
- Revolutionary War veteran honored with highway marker
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.