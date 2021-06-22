Thank you for Reading.

STEVE HALL, 88, of Radnor, widower of Alberta Irene Ooten Hall, died June 22 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in the Hall Cemetery, Radnor. Visitation two hours prior to services at the funeral home. 

Tags

Recommended for you