Thank you for Reading.

SUSAN BISSETT THOMPSON, 73, of Fort Gay, wife of Charles Thompson, died Aug. 8. She was a schoolteacher in Wayne County. There will be a visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society Animal Shelter. 

Tags

Recommended for you