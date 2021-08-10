SUSAN BISSETT THOMPSON, 73, of Fort Gay, wife of Charles Thompson, died Aug. 8. She was a schoolteacher in Wayne County. There will be a visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society Animal Shelter.
