TAMMY MAYNARD BELZ, 63, of Charleston, S.C., left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was a graduate of Vinson High School, attended Trident Technical College and was a Registered Nurse. She worked as a Nurse Auditor for Roper Hospital for 20 years. She is survived by two sons, Joshua Maynard (Catherine) and Jacob Belz (Samantha), both of Charleston, S.C.; parents, Henderson “Bud” and Peggy Maynard of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Greg Maynard (Carol) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; nephew, Ryan Maynard (Julie); great-nephew, Connor Maynard of Huntsville, Ala.; her precious companion, Dutch the dog; many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a memorial service at a later date. She suffered greatly for many months with cancer. God with His mercy took her out of her suffering and took her home – Mom, dad, Josh and Cat, Jacob and Sam, Greg and Carol.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne's Eves ready to be a Battler, signs with A-B
- Kesha Nicole Blankenship of Lavalette
- Spring Valley mercies Ashland, 14-4
- Charlotte Lane: It’s a new day in West Virginia for solar powered energy
- Ronald Lucas of Wayne
- Community News in Brief
- Tammy Maynard Belz of Charleston, S.C.
- West Virginia American Water announces infrastructure upgrade projects in Cabell, Wayne counties (copy)
- Aspire! Conservatory expands to Louisa
- Nikki Dotson Merritt: Congratulations class of 2021 – you did it, kind of!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Frances Lee Ross Burgess of Branchland
- Tina Marie Fraley Griffith of Columbus, Ohio
- Judy Ray Jude Spaulding of Wilsondale
- Tammy Maynard Belz of Charleston, S.C.
- Kesha Nicole Blankenship of Lavalette
- Robert Pascal Johnson of Louisa, Ky.
- Ronald Lucas of Wayne
- Howard Austin Pruitt "Babe" of Lavalette
- Fred A. Dean of Fort Gay
- Hazel M. Hogston of Webbville, Ky.