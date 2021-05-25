Thank you for Reading.

TAMMY MAYNARD BELZ, 63, of Charleston, S.C., left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was a graduate of Vinson High School, attended Trident Technical College and was a Registered Nurse. She worked as a Nurse Auditor for Roper Hospital for 20 years. She is survived by two sons, Joshua Maynard (Catherine) and Jacob Belz (Samantha), both of Charleston, S.C.; parents, Henderson “Bud” and Peggy Maynard of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Greg Maynard (Carol) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; nephew, Ryan Maynard (Julie); great-nephew, Connor Maynard of Huntsville, Ala.; her precious companion, Dutch the dog; many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a memorial service at a later date. She suffered greatly for many months with cancer. God with His mercy took her out of her suffering and took her home – Mom, dad, Josh and Cat, Jacob and Sam, Greg and Carol.

