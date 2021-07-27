Thank you for Reading.

TERRY ALAN RANSON, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence. There will be no services at this time. Terry was born February 27, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Chester L. and Helen M. Morrison Ranson. He was a former editor of the Wayne County News who gained notoriety with a commentary including the quote, “Frankly, I’m sick of you all.” Terry went on to establish Tranquility Aquarium Systems, which serviced the Tri-state area. He remained a fish aficionado afterward and was also an avid gardener. Survivors include his wife, Sheri Ranson; a stepdaughter, Emily (Matthew) Bush of Jackson, Ga.; one stepgranddaughter, Anastasia Bush; and one brother, Fred Ranson of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

