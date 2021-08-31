TIMOTHY ALLEN DARBY, 56, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was born September 15, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Effie and Allen Darby Jr. Also preceding him in death were four sisters, Brenda Eaves, Karen Bodeau, Nancy Wallace and Bonnie Wallace. Tim was a retired Fire Chief for East Lynn and Wayne Volunteer Fire Departments, having served in fire service for more than 30 years. He was employed by Allevard Sogefi in Prichard, W.Va., and a member of the East Lynn Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Linda Darby; two sons, Joshua (Barbbie) Darby of Wayne and Christopher Darby (Caitlyn Lewis) of Huntington; special granddaughters, Josie, Ellie Jo and Averie; two sisters, Sadie (Jerry) Osborne of East Lynn and Connie Martin of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers, Kevin (Debbie) Darby of Wayne, Larry Wallace of California and Tom (Tammie) Wallace of Washington, Pa.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Kendal Brainard and Brother Tab Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
