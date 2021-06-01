TINA LEE COLLINS, 53, of Louisa, Ky., died May 29 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 4 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Coffey Shortridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses.
