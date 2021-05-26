Thank you for Reading.

TINA MARIE FRALEY GRIFFITH, 48, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of James Sherman Griffith, died May 24. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 28 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in McGinnis Family Cemetery, Louisa. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. May 27 at the funeral home. 

