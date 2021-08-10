Thank you for Reading.

TROY LYNN ROBINSON, 69, of Kenova died Aug. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at www.hospiceofhuntington.org or at Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464.

