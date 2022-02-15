VIOLET N. TOOLEY, 85 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away with family by her side on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastors Randy Osburn and Roger Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Peaceful Ridge Cemetery, Lavalette. She was born September 25, 1936, at Wayne, a daughter of the late Albert and Artie Osburn Newman. In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Cledis Bryce Tooley; a daughter, Cindy Tooley Smith; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Lucas Tooley. She was a retiree of the Wayne County School Board. Violet is survived by her sons, Charles Albert “Charby” Tooley and wife Amy and daughter Hailey Tooley, Cledis Bryce “C.B.” Tooley Jr.; son-in-law, Tim Smith and wife Pam; grandchildren, Jill Maynard and daughters Madylyn and Kendall, Charles B. Tooley and son Braiden, Clayton Tooley, Erin Smith Wilson and daughters Melany and Gabby. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends. Violet was cared for by many special nurses and staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehab for the past five years. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 Wednesday, February 16, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.