VIRGIL RAY BROWNING, 84, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was reunited with his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Jo Browning, and his son, Willard Virgil Browning. He was born January 23, 1937, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Cecil and Rosie Browning. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn Schilling, Maxine Maxum, Betty Thompson and Dalley Rose; and brothers, Raymond Browning, Walter Browning and Herman Eugene Browning. He leaves behind two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Robert Miller and Jeannie and Jakie Vaughan of Wayne; six grandchildren, Donald (Lilly) Browning, Michael (Camillia) Vaughan, Melissa (Farren) Perry, Crystal (Andrew) Pauley, Stephanie (Troy) Staley and Samantha Miller; 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan Burnette, Justin and Jarrod Perry, Abby and Maddie Browning, Chase and Casen Vaughan, Steven Sergent, Brian Garn, Brandon and Ishmael Schwalbach; and one great-great-grandchild, Jameson Robert Sergent. Also surviving is one sister, Barbara (Thomas) French of Florida; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington for their care and support. Graveside services  at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Browning-Vaughan Cemetery with Brother Donald “Smokey” Hager officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

