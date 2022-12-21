Thank you for Reading.

Virginia Louise Ramey
VIRGINIA LOUISE RAMEY, 82, of Lavalette, W.Va. passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born November 7, 1940, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Curtis and Cora Hensley Chaney. Her husband Toliver J. Ramey also preceded her in death along with one son, Norman Ramey; three sisters, Yvonne Davis, Betty Westfall, and Fredia Mills; and four brothers, Dalis Chaney, Roger Lee Chaney, Orville Chaney, and Curtis Chaney Jr. Virginia was a homemaker and attended Locust Grove Baptist Church in Huntington.

She leaves behind her children, Henry Edward (Melissa) Ramey Sr. of Huntington, and Nathan Todd (Lori) Ramey of Richland, Va.; eight grandchildren, Henry Ramey Jr. (Rebecca Litton), Anthony Ramey (Sabrina Haley), Natoshia (Jesse) Williams, T.J. (Gary) Diaz, Laura Ramey, Joshua Ramey, Kyle Ramey, and Seth Ramey; 12 great grandchildren with one on the way; and one great- great-grandchild.

