VIRGINIA LOUISE RAMEY, 82, of Lavalette, W.Va. passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born November 7, 1940, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Curtis and Cora Hensley Chaney. Her husband Toliver J. Ramey also preceded her in death along with one son, Norman Ramey; three sisters, Yvonne Davis, Betty Westfall, and Fredia Mills; and four brothers, Dalis Chaney, Roger Lee Chaney, Orville Chaney, and Curtis Chaney Jr. Virginia was a homemaker and attended Locust Grove Baptist Church in Huntington.
She leaves behind her children, Henry Edward (Melissa) Ramey Sr. of Huntington, and Nathan Todd (Lori) Ramey of Richland, Va.; eight grandchildren, Henry Ramey Jr. (Rebecca Litton), Anthony Ramey (Sabrina Haley), Natoshia (Jesse) Williams, T.J. (Gary) Diaz, Laura Ramey, Joshua Ramey, Kyle Ramey, and Seth Ramey; 12 great grandchildren with one on the way; and one great- great-grandchild.
Also surviving are three sisters, Jean Tomblin of East Lynn, W.Va., Rose Anderson and Shirley Cameron, both of Cleveland, Ohio; four brothers, Don Chaney of Cleveland, Dennis Chaney and Daniel Chaney, both of Covington, Ga., and Delbert Ray Chaney of Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Page officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.