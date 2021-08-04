Thank you for Reading.

WANDA LEE RICHARDSON, 78, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2021. She was born July 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Wiley and Lula Smith Merritt. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Goble G. Richardson; two sisters, Lorene H. Richardson and Loretta Watson. Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Bruce) Dennison of Lavalette, W.Va., and Camille (John) McGahey of St. Johnson, Fla.; three sons, Tracy Richardson of Proctorville, Ohio, Chris (Lara Queen) Richardson of Genoa, W.Va., and George (Charley Jo) Richardson of Wayne; one sister, Francis Eplin of Huntington; three brothers, Gary Merritt of East Lynn, Randy (Margie) Merritt, also of East Lynn, and Nobel (Shelby) Merritt of Greenup, Ky.; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Richardson of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Anna Mae Richardson of Wayne. Wanda was a loving mamaw to eight grandchildren, Ashley Richardson, Allison McGahey, Jennifer McGahey, Austin (Brittani) Richardson, Brandon Dennison, Nicholas Dennison, Jackson and Parker Sowards; two wonderful great-grandchildren, Anais Bradley Waltrip (Ashley) and Cash Lee Richardson (Austin and Brittani); and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Our mom was the epitome of kindness, selflessness, and loving to all her family and friends. If she knew you, she loved you. She leaves us behind today with her testimony of the grace of God. She lived this out every day of her life. We love you mom. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. August 5 at the funeral home.

