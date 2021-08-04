WANDA LEE RICHARDSON, 78, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2021. She was born July 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Wiley and Lula Smith Merritt. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Goble G. Richardson; two sisters, Lorene H. Richardson and Loretta Watson. Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Bruce) Dennison of Lavalette, W.Va., and Camille (John) McGahey of St. Johnson, Fla.; three sons, Tracy Richardson of Proctorville, Ohio, Chris (Lara Queen) Richardson of Genoa, W.Va., and George (Charley Jo) Richardson of Wayne; one sister, Francis Eplin of Huntington; three brothers, Gary Merritt of East Lynn, Randy (Margie) Merritt, also of East Lynn, and Nobel (Shelby) Merritt of Greenup, Ky.; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Richardson of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Anna Mae Richardson of Wayne. Wanda was a loving mamaw to eight grandchildren, Ashley Richardson, Allison McGahey, Jennifer McGahey, Austin (Brittani) Richardson, Brandon Dennison, Nicholas Dennison, Jackson and Parker Sowards; two wonderful great-grandchildren, Anais Bradley Waltrip (Ashley) and Cash Lee Richardson (Austin and Brittani); and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. Our mom was the epitome of kindness, selflessness, and loving to all her family and friends. If she knew you, she loved you. She leaves us behind today with her testimony of the grace of God. She lived this out every day of her life. We love you mom. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. August 5 at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Masks not required in Wayne County schools, but could change
- Jerry D. Casteel of Wayne
- Man indicted in Huntington double homicide outside problematic bar
- Ronald Ross of Genoa
- Oma McSweeney of Wayne
- Two Wayne County athletes follow Maynard to St. Joe
- Louie A. Marcum of Fort Gay
- Spring Valley's WVU commitment Corbin Page manning multiple positions
- Athletes, coaches return to gridiron
- Wanda Lee Richardson of Wayne
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Wanda Lee Richardson of Wayne
- Emily Lou Gilliam Peters of Glen Hayes
- Donna McDowell of Blaine, Ky.
- Louie A. Marcum of Fort Gay
- Oma McSweeney of Wayne
- Deanna L. Sharp of Catlettsburg, Ky.
- Jerry D. Casteel of Wayne
- Ronald Ross of Genoa
- Leon Frazier of Louisa, Ky.
- Robert J. Bryant of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky.