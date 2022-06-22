WILEY HATTEN, 80, of Kenova, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on July 15, 1941 in Cabell County son of the late Claude and Susie Hunt Hatten. He attended Buffalo High School in Wayne, W.Va. Wiley was a farmer. He was a member of Upper Gragston Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Peggy Ann Roberston Hatten; children, Etta and the late Larry Lycans, Jerry and Lisa Hatten, and Richard and Missy Hatten; brother, David and the late Linda Hatten; grandchildren, Sarah Lycans, Paw Wiley's farm helper, Nathan and Elise Hatten, Bethany and Dakota Hay, Cody Hatten, and Brea Hatten; great-grandchildren Kaiden Lycans, Paw Wiley's best friend and farm helper, Mason McDonald, Paw Wileys farm helper, Brantley Hay, Memphis Hay, Samuel Hatten, Matthew Hatten, Caraline Hatten. In addition to his parents preceding him death are his sisters, Janet Hatten and Faye Hatten Zimmerman; and his father and mother-in-law, Willard and Mary Etta Robertson. Funeral service will be conducted by Brother Jim Castle and Pastor Larry Larson on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten-Newman Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.