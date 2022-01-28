WILLIAM A. HOLLAND, 84, a quiet man of great faith, passed away January 28, 2022, at his home in Wayne, W.Va. He was born February 6, 1937, in Wayne County, a son of the late Thelma Reynolds and John Russell Holland. He retired from the WV Division of Highways, where he worked as the construction supervisor on several area bridges. He enjoyed home improvement projects, woodworking and dining out. His faith sustained him through the loss of his parents; three wives, Clarice Ray Holland, Almeeda Pennington Holland and Carol Epling Holland; his beloved son, Wesley Alan Holland; grandson, Jordan Holland; and one sister, Frances Alley. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Watts Holland; granddaughters, Sydney Renee and Taylor Chase Holland; their mother, Kimi Chapman Holland; sister, Peggy Ball; stepson, Jake Napier (Marissa Bryant); mother-in-law, Marie Watts Rowe; brother-in-law, David (Juanita) Watts; their daughter, Aletha Sanders; sister-in-law, Carletta (Woody) Woodrum; their sons, Zack and Ben Clark; grandchildren of the heart, Lydia, Clara and Christian Moore; their parents, Pup and Casey Moore; cherished friends, Odie and Lisa Shreve, Warren and Mary Pittsley, and Nathan Perry. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Rick Perdue, Dwayne Ritchie and Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday.