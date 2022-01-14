WILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR. Jan 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR., 35, of Genoa died Dec. 27. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Wayne Genoa Johnson Tiller Visitation Noon Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNOAH “TINY” ADKINSDELORES CYRUSMAUDIE SUE “TUDDY” KERMANSPeople near, far rally to support baby Steele MerrittIMOGENE DAMRON PARSONSNORMAN STALEYSpecial Metals layoffs come as strike negotiations continueDonation to WMS library a tribute to late Wayne County educatorVERA M. FOXJustice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries WILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR. NORMAN STALEY VERA M. FOX MAUDIE SUE “TUDDY” KERMANS NOAH “TINY” ADKINS IMOGENE DAMRON PARSONS ANDY WARD COX JACK THOMPSON DELORES CYRUS COLISTA L. MAY