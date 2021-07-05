Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM BROWN HOWERTON, 93, of Huntington, passed away June 30, 2021, at his residence. William was born December 9, 1927, in Seth, W.Va., a son of the late Walter L. and Gertrude Wimmer Howerton. He was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church, a retired Railroad operator and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Visitation Monday, July 5, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Services by Rev. Kevin Howerton at 4 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, Tuesday, July 6, at 11 a.m. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Amy Boster; five brothers, John Howerton, Walter Howerton Jr., Donald Howerton, Roy E. Howerton and Leo Howerton; three sisters, Etta Marie Johnson, Frances Gordon and Bertha Dyer; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Pistore; and one sister-in-law, Lucy Howerton. Survivors include his wife, Betty L. Howerton; three sons and their spouses, Dr. Stephen Howerton (Cathy) of Huntington, David Howerton of Huntington, Rev. Kevin Howerton (Sue) of Princeton, W.Va.; and one daughter, Ramah Harmon (Fred), also of Huntington. Eight grandchildren survive him as well: Jay Harmon of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Chris Harmon and his wife Dr. Vanessa Lee of Coral Springs, Colo., Jesse Howerton of Ashland, Ky., Seth Howerton and William “Will” Howerton, both of Huntington, Jeremy Howerton of Florence, Ky., Jordan Howerton and wife Samantha Frank Howerton of Blacksburg, Va., Kelson Howerton and fiancee Lydia McGee of Weirton, W.Va.; six great-grandchildren, Sean Boster, Aaron Boster (Taylor), Kellie Boster Buchannon (Joseph), Johnathan Harmon, Zachary Harmon and Madeleine Harmon. William is also survived by the following brothers and sister: James Howerton (Dixie) of Lakeland, Fla., Paul Howerton (Janice) of Lakeland, Fla., Troy Howerton (Jo) of Blooming Rose, W.Va., one sister, Betty Pistore of Eleanor, W.Va., and one sister-in-law, Eula Howerton of Raleigh, N.C. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to International Missions Board in care of Westmoreland Baptist Church, 3401 Hughes Street, Huntington, WV 25704.

