WILMA JEAN STAMPER, 86 of Dunlow, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 3, 2021, surrounded by her family. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Emanuel Ferguson and Brother Mark Jarrell. Burial in Troy Maynard Cemetery, Dunlow. Jean was born July 4, 1935, at Dunlow, W.Va., the daughter of the late Tom and Perva Marcum Stroud. Jean was the owner and operator of Stroud’s Hardware and was an honorary life time member of the Dunlow Fire Department. She was also a member of the Fairmount United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Stamper Sr.; brothers, Roy and Claude Stroud; special daughter-in-law, Mia Stamper; and a great-granddaughter, Kadence. Survivors include a daughter, Lynn Hardwick of Genoa, W.Va.; four sons, Jerry Stamper Jr. (Rosa) of Dunlow, Bruce Stamper (Paula), Doug Stamper (Becky), all of Wayne, W.Va., and Donald Stamper of Dunlow. Jean has three sisters, Wilkie Jarrell, Sharon Gates and Maxi Finnegan; two brothers, Gary and Elton Stroud; nine grandchildren, Michael Stamper, Pam Stamper, Kelly Walker, Adam Stamper, Becky Honeycutt, Joshua Stamper, Kristen Dearnell. Travis Stamper, Kelsey Ellis; 22 great-grandchildren; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, whom she loved as family. The family would like to extend thanks to Ron, Abby and Loretha for all their love and support during this time, as well as everyone who prayed or helped out in anyway. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and daughter. She loved her community and would help in any way she could. She will be greatly missed. Visitation from 11 a.m. Monday until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
