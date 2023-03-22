Wilma Jean Vickers

WILMA JEAN "BEBE" VICKERS, 85, of Newcomb Creek Road, Huntington, passed peacefully Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Shirley and Ashford Bias and three children, Ralph Allen, Edward Lee and Tamara Jenette.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James Allen Vickers, two daughters, Marcia Lynn Hunter and Patricia Avey, as well as grandchildren Jason Hunter (Angela), Jamie Hunter (Amanda), Matthew McCarty (Stacie) and Tara Heffner-Simcik. She also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Brendan, Zach, Hannah, Kylee, Kaden, Harper, Aubree, Paige and Toby and a great- great-grandchild, Rylee.
Wilma Jean was a graduate of Buffalo-Wayne High School in 1954 and had been employed over the years by HIMG as well as Buffalo Elementary. She was also a talented pianist, which was exactly what she was doing when her husband first laid eyes on her. She was the longest living resident of Newcomb Creek Road. She was a mother in every sense of the word, providing unconditional love, shelter and care for not just her own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren but other family members and friends as well. She stayed involved in all of her children and grandchildren's activities throughout the years and volunteered every opportunity she had. She will be missed by all those who were fortunate to know her.
Visitation will take place Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Michael Dillon at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Internment will take place in Dock's Creek Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her children. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.