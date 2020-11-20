This is a story with two main characters. First, I’ll introduce 84-year-old Delcie Elkins, a resident of Ceredo for more than 55 years. She is a generous lady with an enormous capacity for the needs of others. The other individual is her 65-year-old nephew, Clyde Blair, whose world was once …
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
As West Virginians reflect on the 2020 elections and look forward to a season of gratitude, we should be especially thankful to those who help…
This election was important to all of us, but I'm not going to stab my mother in the back or cut my father's throat for Joe Biden or Donald Trump.
It’s funny how what I once thought was a chore or a task has become something I really cherish.
The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on Nov. 14 regarding 1970 Marshall plane crash:
Nov. 16-20 is National Utility Scam Awareness Week and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia wants to help you recognize and avoid ut…
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on Nov. 10 regarding COVID-19 spike at Marshall University:
I actually got out of the house and was able to do some shopping and get a few Christmas decorations, so that was pretty great.
2020 will be remembered for more than we what to remember including the painful November 3, election. Our country was already suffering from t…
The stories we tell ourselves have a direct impact on what we believe about life. I don’t know about you, but I can easily get carried away by…
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
As I am about to begin my eighth year assisting consumers under the Affordable Care Act, I must say that it mystifies me that so many people a…
The Sun is shining today and will rise tomorrow. For more years than we know the Sun has followed this same pattern.
Hello all. I hope your week has been going well. Mine was a lot better than last week. Plus, we’ve started a new month which means we are that…
As you are reading this, approximate winners of the 2020 General Election have been announced.
Hello, my name is Sarah and I am the newest staff writer for The Wayne County News.
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
I am Matt Rohrbach and I am seeking reelection to the House of Delegates 17th District. I was raised in the Westmoreland section of Huntington…
Every year during health insurance open enrollment season, scammers try to dupe unsuspecting consumers into sharing their personal information…
You could excuse a Spring Valley Timberwolves player for nodding off during class this year; his travel itinerary has left him with a little bus-lag.
We are now seven months into the difficulties, challenges and uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our fellow West Virg…
The opioid abuse crisis in West Virginia, which has needlessly claimed so many lives, seems to have faded out of the public discourse in recen…
Typically, the heart leads us and keeps us in various places throughout life.
I am Matt Rohrbach and I am seeking reelection to the House of Delegates 17th District. I was raised in the Westmoreland section of Huntington…
Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine hasn’t been so great. It’s been pretty terrible actually, but that’s life sometimes.
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Hello, I’m Derrick Evans, a candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates. I’m married to my college sweetheart, Melissa. God has blessed…
With a wishy-washy response weekly on a color-coded map none of us understand, it seems this disease is going nowhere, and sadly that means mo…
Halloween is typically a relaxed day for America’s kids to fill their coffers with candy. Children and adults often don their favorite wacky a…
The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on Oct. 17 regarding high-speed internet:
Since I had some errands to run over the weekend, I had to get up and get myself off the couch and out the door. I thought about dressing up a…
You can add a new fuel in the mix of electric power generation in the Ohio Valley: hydrogen.
You can add a new fuel in the mix of electric power generation in the Ohio Valley: hydrogen.
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
As the Republican candidate for the West Virginia state Senate seat in the 5th District, I seek to serve the citizens of northern Wayne and Ca…
Hello all. I hope your week has been going well. Mine has. I was so happy to get to enjoy the pretty weather last week.
Fall has finally arrived, nights are getting cooler and heating season is almost here. The Public Service Commission frequently hears from cus…
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Hello all, I hope your week has been good. Mine has, especially since I got to get out of the house and spend the day with my family.
The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on Oct. 1 regarding the coal industry:
During my time in the West Virginia House of Delegates, I have had the privilege of meeting representatives from all over this state.
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis reports 2020 will be the first year ever in which U.S. utilities get more electricit…
There are so many great places to shop to add to your fall wardrobe, and if you do a little digging, you won’t have to spend an arm and a leg.
The diagnosis of a serious or chronic medical condition triggers a multitude of problems and issues. Often people need to use medical equipmen…
Give all Americans the option to buy into Medicare. I’ve paid into Social Security and Medicare my entire life. I’m still paying to be on plan…
The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on Sept. 28 regarding COVID fight:
Have you ever felt overwhelmed? We all have at some point in our lives, especially when we’re faced with the unknown, something we can’t contr…
There are so many great places to shop to add to your fall wardrobe, and if you do a little digging, you won’t have to spend an arm and a leg.
Give all Americans the option to buy into Medicare. I’ve paid into Social Security and Medicare my entire life. I’m still paying to be on plan…
The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on Sept. 28 regarding COVID fight:
The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis reports 2020 will be the first year ever in which U.S. utilities get more electricit…
Have you ever felt overwhelmed? We all have at some point in our lives, especially when we’re faced with the unknown, something we can’t contr…
The diagnosis of a serious or chronic medical condition triggers a multitude of problems and issues. Often people need to use medical equipmen…
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Freedom is as precious as life itself. But its true value is rarely appreciated by people unless it is either threatened or lost.
The time may have come for Gov. Jim Justice to throw away his color-coded maps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.