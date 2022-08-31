Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

With the midterm elections rapidly approaching, the issues on the minds of Americans are clear. Inflation, gas prices, the economy and worries over money dominate nearly every poll of voters. Taxes, a possible recession and crime fall not far behind. However, if you followed the actions of some politicians in Washington you would almost certainly think tech-focused issues are key. The reality? Americans know these anti-innovation proposals are unnecessary, out of touch and could make things worse.

After a tumultuous two years for the U.S. economy, some Democrats in Washington seem hellbent on doing everything they can to inflict more pain on American businesses and consumers. Facing historic levels of inflation, continued supply chain issues and labor shortages, the last thing any business needs today is more regulation from Congress. The American people know what’s at risk and are keeping a close eye on Washington.

Anne Dandelet is chairman of the Cabell County Republican Party and the president of the West Virginia Federation of Republican Women.

