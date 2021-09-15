The pandemic with COVID-19 does not seem like going away very soon. Around the world, many countries are experiencing the fourth wave now. Each wave is ravaging the lifestyles and livelihood of millions, not counting death and disability to another few thousand.
We all need to do our part in helping ourselves, our families and our communities. As we have done in the past, it takes a crisis to bring everybody together and pull in the same direction. Vaccinations have historically proven to be best way of containment of infectious diseases, and the available vaccines against COVID-19 have outperformed in efficacy pretty much all the vaccines we have been using for years and have successfully controlled or nearly eradicated common infectious diseases of the past.
However, negative publicity in social media has wrecked havoc with vaccine acceptance. Besides conspiracy theories and politics coming in the way, there are situations where vaccine may be not perfect. There are people who are immunocompromised where vaccines may produce minimal protection, and there are others, like children younger than 12 years old, where a vaccine is not available yet.
ln all the above conditions, wearing a mask to properly cover both nose and mouth tightly is our best choice.
Whether fully vaccinated or not, a mask helps the wearer from spreading the virus to others and also prevents the wearer from catching the virus from others. A mask is the most cost-effective and the easiest of all choices in COVID-19 available to us.
There is no reason to fight the mask; we should all embrace lt till this crisis is over. Here each one of us has the means to control the spread. We have already seen how minimally the flu spread last winter — a usual scourge in winter time.
To embrace the mask, we need to make the mask an accessory to our daily attire. Masks can be personalized with the name or relationship of the person you are trying to protect. The named person will be honored that family or relatives or neighbors are supporting their weakness and building a protective barrier around them. Masks can be fun if they have color — your favorite color, state color, national flag colors or tie-dyed, rainbow colors etc. Masks can have smiles painted on them to show how happy you are to wear for yourself, family and community.
Teachers can have a contest where students can come up with innovative designs on masks for a prize. When students design their own masks, they will have more incentive to wear that design proudly. Younger students may go home and persuade reluctant parents and family members to embrace masks also.
Masks are not political statement; they are a “live and let live” deal for humanity.
Let us all be creative to make masks fun and learn to make them part of our new reality