Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

AP3384295389702578.jpg

Choice gift cards feature between five to seven beloved retailers all on one card tied to a specific occasion.

 Via Business Wire

Gift cards are a great option for last-minute holiday shoppers. But watch out for this trick when buying a physical gift card in a store.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Tags

Recommended for you