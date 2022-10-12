Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Cellphone

Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they have been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID.

 The Associated Press

Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they have been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Recommended for you