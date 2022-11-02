Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Correctly filing the official paperwork can be a nerve-wracking part of setting up a new business. New business owners can easily confuse official-looking correspondence with a real legal requirement. Here is how to spot a con that tricks new business owners into overpaying for an unnecessary Certificate of Existence.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Tags

Recommended for you