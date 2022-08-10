Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Our country’s shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy is top of mind for many as of late. West Virginia plays a unique role in this conversation, especially in light of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passing the U.S. Senate over the weekend. This bill will reduce our deficit, get inflation under control and ensure Appalachia remains an energy-producing region for generations to come. The bill invests in an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy for our country, including — but not limited to — renewable energy.

As with anything in politics, some are for this agreement, and others are against it. I can’t tell you what to think, but I feel I must push back on some of the more dangerous arguments against the bill. These arguments are dangerous because they are pushing us West Virginians to fear the future, rather than shape it.

Brandon Dennison is the founder and CEO of Coalfield Development.

