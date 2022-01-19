Vaccination against COVID-19 likely saved my life.
I received my first shot of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as it was permitted by the CDC, as a 17-year-old high school senior who suffers from asthma. When I got my first shot I did not have much of a reaction other than some fatigue. My second shot went even more smoothly. I had no side effects, but I did have the confidence that comes with being fully vaccinated.
I was still a little worried about contracting the virus as a breakthrough case and passing it to my mother, who has a history of pulmonary embolisms. Or indeed to any other human.
Three months later my worst fears came true.
My first sign that I had contracted COVID was a bit of a sore throat. At first I thought nothing of it. I assumed I was just hoarse from shouting counts at our Cabell Midland Color Guard practice the night before.
I decided, however, that I wanted to err on the side of caution and get a COVID test, and quarantine.
As I waited the four days for my test results, my symptoms got progressively worse. But my first test results came back negative. I remained quarantined. I felt something was wrong and was angry about it. A negative test should not be a get-out-of-jail-free card. Pay attention to your symptoms. I got a second test, and it came back positive.
The day after I received my negative COVID test turned out to be my worst day yet with the virus. I could barely breathe and was extremely lethargic. And I had a fever.
My mom later confided she had almost taken me to the hospital. Finally, she decided to keep me at home and, indeed, my symptoms were mild enough that this was the right decision.
Overall, I quarantined for 16 days while I had COVID. I remained at home until all symptoms had resolved and I had been without a fever for five days. No retesting was necessary, my doctor explained, because you can still test positive for months after you have COVID but not actually be contagious. My doctor advised me to quarantine for 14 days and then continue in quarantine if my symptoms remained.
After having COVID I followed up with my doctors concerning my breathing.
During my illness with COVID my mother experienced fear for herself and also for having a daughter almost go to the hospital. COVID is highly contagious. I am thankful that my symptoms were mild enough that I was able to stay home in the care of my family rather than be alone in a hospital. I can’t imagine the pain and anxiety some COVID victims feel while being alone in the hospital and having severe symptoms.
Even after I was negative for COVID I continued to have issues with my breathing. My asthma had gotten worse, and we had to increase my asthma medications. Once I got back to school I made sure to tell everyone how serious COVID can be. “COVID is no joke,” I told my classmates.
Let’s all commit to taking care of ourselves and others in 2022. Please get vaccinated!