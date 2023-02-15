Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Everyone wishes for good fortune and a problem free life. Yet, many people are disappointed with their situations. Is wishing effective or is it overrated? The answer is yes to both. So what’s the catch?

Wishing alone is unproductive. If you want results, wishing must be followed by action. Wishing without action is as ineffective as leaving your car in neutral. Without being in gear, revving the engine at full throttle will make a lot of noise but won’t move you an inch.

Bryan is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.” Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com.

