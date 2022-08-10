There is a lot of division in the country right now, but Americans are united about two things: They overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track, and they are all suffering from historic inflation that is felt everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store. I am alarmed that liberals in Congress are still considering ramming through a partisan tax-and-spend reconciliation bill. Growing government at the expense of families and small businesses will never lead to prosperity, but it is especially troubling to do with the economy in recession and when West Virginians are suffering from the highest inflation in 40 years.
Prior to the passage of Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), inflation was stable at nearly 2%. This was while both unemployment and the GDP were rapidly recovering from the pandemic and lockdowns. Despite a rebounding economy, the Biden administration spent trillions more on unnecessary “stimulus” in the ARPA. Simultaneously, they undermined America’s robust recovery by discouraging people to return to work through financial disincentives and mandates. Today, Americans are suffering the consequences of the Administration’s actions through a debilitating labor shortage and frustrating supply chain crisis.
The remedy to inflation is simple: less government spending and more domestic production of goods. Recent history can and should act as a guide. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that passed in 2017 lowered tax rates across the board and leveled the playing field at home by capping the SALT deduction, which allowed people in high-tax states like California and New York to pay much lower federal income taxes than hardworking West Virginians. The TCJA also made American-generated products more globally competitive by reducing what had been the highest corporate tax rate in the industrialized world. Before the pandemic hit, the U.S. economy was enjoying record low poverty rates across all demographic groups, a 50-year low unemployment rate, and an income growth of over $5,000 for the typical household — all with low inflation. The “pro-growth” TCJA delivered stable prices and more money in the wallets of American families. The “pro-government” ARPA has resulted in smaller paychecks that can’t keep up with out-of-control inflation.
As we enter a recession, the administration and liberals in Congress should finally accept reality that their pie-in-the-sky agenda items and irresponsible spending practices are failing the American people. Unfortunately, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Sen. Joe Manchin and their Democrat colleagues aren’t taking the hint. I’m disappointed that instead of addressing the economic crisis, congressional Democrats are doubling down on their failing economic policies and preparing to advance the falsely named “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.” This bill is a laundry list of tax hikes and spending increases that will do nothing to lower inflation or provide financial relief for West Virginia families. It will increase inflation, raise taxes, stifle our energy producers, and worsen our recession. As families grapple with record high gas prices and costs of living, the Schumer-Manchin tax increase and spending package will kick them when they’re down. I urge Congressional Democrats to reverse course, not raise taxes in a recession, and steer clear from big government spending that will add fuel to the already raging inflation fire.
Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va., represents West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.