West Virginia small businesses have been through a lot over the last two years: pandemic closures, loss of sales, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing inflation and record high gas prices.

Data from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small business confidence is at a 48-year low. This is concerning, but not surprising. Traveling around my district, I hear from small business owners who are struggling to keep their doors open and the lights on.

Carol Miller, R-W.Va., represents the 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

