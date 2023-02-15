Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Courtney Proctor Cross walks “Hoopy” outside of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter in 2020 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Not too long ago, workers at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter had to go through the kennels and decide which animals needed to be euthanized to provide space for more animals. (We preferred to use less offensive terms such as “euthanasia” or “putting down” when the truth was who will be killed today.) Not because the dog or cat was vicious or had a terminal illness, but just because there was no more room at the inn.

Dogs and cats most likely to be chosen would be larger dogs, breeds of dogs in good supply such as beagles, or dogs or cats that are older. One instance that has remained with me over the years was a beagle who had been placed in the container to be killed with other dogs. When the workers opened the container, the beagle had survived. No one knew why or how he survived but he was named Lucky and given a second chance to live.

Carole Boster is a Huntington resident.

