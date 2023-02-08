Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia has long led the nation in an important public health measure: school-age immunization rates. West Virginia has one of the most effective school immunization policies in the nation, resulting in high vaccination rates and low rates of vaccine-preventable diseases.

West Virginia’s effective immunization policies should be kept strong by not allowing nonmedical exemptions.

Charles J. Mullett is the chair of the Department of Pediatrics at WVU School of Medicine; Kathryn S. Moffett is the division chief ofthe Pediatric Infectious Diseases at WVU School of Medicine and Lisa M. Costello is an assistant professor of pediatrics at WVU School of Medicine.

