I have often used this column as an opportunity to remind people to call 811 before they dig. This week I’d like to brag a bit about the PSC’s Gas Pipeline Safety inspectors who are out in the field, across the state, keeping us safe.

We know natural gas is an affordable resource for heating water, cooking meals, drying clothes and keeping our homes warm in the winter. We also know that if we smell sulfur in the air it may mean a gas leak and we should immediately leave the building and call 911.

Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

