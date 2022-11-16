Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The PSC has come under criticism for favoring coal-fired generation over renewable energy. The fact is that the Commission favors lower cost generation over higher cost generation.

It is often said that coal is not a cost-efficient electricity production fuel; that the cost of renewable resources from all technologies are dead even with coal-produced energy; and that West Virginians pay a lot more for electricity than customers in many other states. These statements are just not true.

Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

