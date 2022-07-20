Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Anyone can be targeted for a utility scam — including the Chairman of the Public Service Commission!

That’s right, recently I was at home when my phone rang. My caller ID indicated the call was coming from Scott Depot, West Virginia. When I answered, the caller told me I was behind on my electric bill and unless I made payment over the phone the power company was going to terminate my service in 45 minutes!

Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

