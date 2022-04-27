April is Distracted Driving Month, and the Public Service Commission has joined with other law enforcement agencies nationwide to deliver this lifesaving message. Our officers are patrolling the state’s highways to reinforce it with commercial motor vehicle drivers.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes that involved distracted drivers killed 3,142 people in 2020, 8% of all fatal crashes in the country. Since 2012, when NHTSA started tracking distracted driver accidents, more than 29,000 lives have been lost in crashes involving distracted drivers. People who text while driving are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash. Alarmingly, about one in five people killed in crashes involving a distracted driver are not in vehicles — they are walking, riding bikes or otherwise outside the vehicle.
Teenage drivers are especially impacted. AAA found distracted driving is responsible for over 58% of teen crashes. Recently, 39% of high school students reported texting or emailing while driving during the past month, and among drivers age 15-20 involved in fatal crashes, 9% were distracted at the time of the crash. Not all teenagers are equally likely to be involved in a motor vehicle crash. Teenage males are almost twice as likely as teenage females to be victims of motor vehicle fatalities.
Texting may be the most obvious offense, but anything that takes your attention away from driving poses a danger to you, your passengers and everyone who shares the road with you. Seemingly harmless activities such as tuning the radio or adjusting the climate control can take your attention off the road. You should never even consider eating, applying makeup, styling your hair, or shaving while behind the wheel. That may sound far-fetched, but people do it. Children and pets should be securely belted in before setting out on the road. When you are behind the wheel your only job is to safely navigate from Point A to Point B.
It takes less than five seconds for a car traveling 55 mph to cover the length of a football field; a lot can happen in five seconds.
So fasten your seatbelt, put down the phone and let’s all arrive safely.
Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.