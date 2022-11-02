Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

As winter approaches, it is time to start preparing for heating season. All around the world, the cost of fuel is higher than last year. While the Public Service Commission doesn’t control the cost of natural gas, coal or any other fuel source — those prices are determined by the open market — we know heating bills will be higher this year. Sadly, such increases always hit hardest on those who are most vulnerable, so I want to spread the word that help is available.

If you are eligible to receive financial assistance through the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), you are probably also eligible for a discounted rate on your heating bill. The Special Reduced Residential Service Rate Program, better known as the 20% Discount Program, is administered by DHHR and is available from all natural gas and electric utilities, except municipal or cooperative service providers. West Virginia American Water Company also participates in the program.

