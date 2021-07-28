Have you ever considered a rewarding career with health insurance, including vision and dental, paid leave, a retirement program, an education reimbursement program, a safe and supportive work environment, opportunities for advancement and free parking? If your answer is yes, the Public Service Commission may be the place for you.
The Commission employs over 200 full time employees, including attorneys, accountants, engineers and economists. We are always looking for smart, energetic individuals who want to come work with us. We also employ a wide range of support staff, including secretaries and office assistants. We even have our own law enforcement officers who patrol West Virginia highways on the lookout for unsafe trucks and buses.
Our staff works every day to keep our highways and gas pipelines safe; fix problems experienced by utility customers and companies; provide for adequate, economical reliable utility service throughout the state; and to balance the interests of current and future utility customers with the general interest of the state’s economy and the interests of the utilities.
We are often looking for people to help us with that mission. Some of the positions we are frequently hiring for include attorneys to litigate cases before the Commission; utility analysts to research and develop staff positions about rate, certificate, complaint cases and many other matters; engineers and engineer technical analysts who participate in cases before the Commission, but also assist utilities and customers with problems in the field; commercial vehicle enforcement officers who patrol West Virginia highways for dangerous truck and bus traffic; and computer programmer analysts.
Most positions at the PSC are covered by the West Virginia Division of Personnel (DOP) Civil Service System. In order to be eligible for these positions you need to complete the steps necessary to be placed on the DOP register. To see what positions we are currently trying to fill go to our website at www.psc.state.wv.us and click on “Employment Opportunities.” Positions are posted for a limited period of time, but may be reposted if not filled, so check back often.
We hope to see you at the water cooler.
Charlotte Lane is the chairman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.