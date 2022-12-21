Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The holiday season is here. Unfortunately, for many that only adds to the burden of trying to make ends meet in this difficult economy. Many of us like to make charitable contributions this time of year to benefit the less fortunate. Should you be so inclined, I would like you to consider a contribution to the Dollar Energy Fund.

Dollar Energy Fund is a non-profit organization founded in 1983 in Pennsylvania to provide assistance to those struggling to afford their gas, water and electric bills. In 2008, Dollar Energy Fund expanded its services and established the West Virginia Utility Assistance Program to provide comprehensive utility assistance to low-income West Virginians.

Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

