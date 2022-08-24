Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

When you open your mailbox to find a termination notice from one of your utilities, the stress begins. If you are behind on paying your bills the news is probably not a surprise, but bad news is bad news whether you expect it or not. So, what should you do?

The first thing a customer needs to do when they receive a termination notice from their utility company is to contact WV211 to see what financial assistance may be available. Just dial 211 on your phone and you will automatically be connected with someone who has knowledge of assistance in your area and can connect you with any available resources.

Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service District.

