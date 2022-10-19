Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

There are vampires in my house! I’ll bet there are some in yours, too.

There’s no danger that they will turn into bats or drain our blood. These vampires are much more subtle. They feed on your electricity, drive up your power bill and drain your wallet. That’s pretty scary. No tricks here, the Public Service Commission wants to treat you to some ideas that will help you save money on your utility bills.

Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Recommended for you