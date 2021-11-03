It’s a heart-stopping moment. You look for your vehicle, but it is not where you parked it. You panic and think it has been stolen. Then you see the sign that you missed — or perhaps ignored — when you parked. You parked illegally and now your vehicle has been towed. Or maybe, your parked vehicle was hit and damaged. Worse yet, you could be injured in an accident and transported to the hospital. The authorities have to clear the scene. Either way, your vehicle will be towed.
These are examples of third-party tows, which are regulated by the Public Service Commission. The term “third-party tow” refers to when a vehicle is towed without the consent of the owner or operator. The best way to locate your vehicle is to contact the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction in the area from which your vehicle was towed. They will have a list of tow companies that are authorized to conduct third-party tows in that location.
Only certain tow companies may conduct third-party tows, and they must follow specific Public Service Commission rules and regulations, including the amount they can charge for towing and storage of your vehicle. Towing companies charge for the time they are out, not by the distance they tow your vehicle. They can charge from the time they are dispatched until they return to the garage.
You have certain rights pertaining to your vehicle and you should know what they are. For instance, if your vehicle has been towed you have the right to retrieve your belongings from your vehicle during normal business hours without paying a fee.
Companies authorized to conduct third-party tows must file a tariff with the PSC. Those tariffs are available to the public on our website: www.psc.state.wv.us.
If your vehicle is ever subject to a third-party tow and you believe the company has not complied with PSC regulations, you can contact us at 1-800-642-8544 and ask to speak with someone in the Motor Carrier Section. I hope this gives you a better understanding of third-party tows.
Charlotte Lane is the chair of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.