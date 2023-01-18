Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Regan

Christopher J. Regan

Derrick Evans attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He filmed himself at the violent breach of the East Rotunda doors. He obstructed the officers trying to protect the Congress as it counted electoral votes, saying “(b)ring the tear gas. We don’t care. We’re taking this country back whether you like it or not. Today’s a test run!”

When he was charged with his crimes, he flip-flopped. Evans resigned from the House of Delegates. He said he took full responsibility and regretted the embarrassment he had caused. He briefly pretended to have been a journalist at the event where he had filmed himself yelling — and this is a direct quote — “Trump! Trump! Woooo!” He agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation.

Christopher Regan is a retired attorney and the former vice chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party. He blogs at www.homeyesterday.com.

