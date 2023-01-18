Derrick Evans attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He filmed himself at the violent breach of the East Rotunda doors. He obstructed the officers trying to protect the Congress as it counted electoral votes, saying “(b)ring the tear gas. We don’t care. We’re taking this country back whether you like it or not. Today’s a test run!”
When he was charged with his crimes, he flip-flopped. Evans resigned from the House of Delegates. He said he took full responsibility and regretted the embarrassment he had caused. He briefly pretended to have been a journalist at the event where he had filmed himself yelling — and this is a direct quote — “Trump! Trump! Woooo!” He agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation.
Evans went to prison and should now be on supervised release. As a felon, Evans may not have guns. He is not eligible to vote until the end of his supervision, and he appears to have no active registration. He may not serve on a jury while his voting rights are forfeit in West Virginia.
But Derrick Evans thinks he should be a United States congressman.
Twenty-five years ago, Paul Simon wrote a song that starts out like this: “Killer wants to go to college / He wants to get his parole / So the Department of Corrections / Will release him in the fall.”
The song was based on the true story of a convicted murderer named Salvador Agron. He killed two teenagers when he was 16 in a botched gang fight and got sentenced to death. Agron became a born-again Christian, had his sentence reduced, and took classes at the State University of New York. After his release he counseled youth against the dangers of gang life.
He never ran for Congress, though.
It’s now well-established that the Capitol was attacked as part of a seditious conspiracy against the United States. The conspirators intended to stop the transition of power. Many police officers were injured and several people lost their lives that day or soon after. The charge of seditious conspiracy was not laid against Derrick Evans, though, because it has so far been reserved for leaders.
Evans now says his conviction was actually a miscarriage of justice and that Jan. 6th is a day to “celebrate” “his fellow J-6ers.” He claims he was a “political prisoner.” Recall though, that Evans swore to cooperate with the government (that is, snitch) against his “fellow J-6ers.” There’s no honor among traitors.
Evans’ campaign faces other problems as well. You often brandish a firearm, if you don’t actually shoot something, in a West Virginia political ad. But Evans is not allowed to have guns. Of course, he could just break the law and then say he’s sorry with his fingers crossed.
But maybe Congress is ready for someone like Derrick. The new Republican majority spent all of last week looking foolish. One GOP congressman had to be physically restrained from attacking another. Another called his own Republican colleagues “terrorists,” but then he negotiated with them. George Santos, new to Congress this year, has told so many lies even Evans is embarrassed.
We the People have made it clear: Evans has a chance. His opening social media post hit all the right notes: “illegitimate Biden regime,” “2020 stolen election,” “Obama’s war on coal.” He knows the whole bit. Maybe Jan. 6, 2021, really was a “test run.”
Christopher Regan is a retired attorney and the former vice chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party. He blogs at www.homeyesterday.com.