Danita Nellhaus
As a school nurse in Kanawha County, West Virginia, I am proud of how our state sets a positive example for immunization requirements.

We are on the front line when new students enroll. They do not “pass go” until they are cleared. If vaccines are missing, we work with families, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and area physicians to establish a catch-up schedule.

Danita Nellhaus is a member of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Board of Health.

