Skyrocketing gasoline prices are back again. We’ve seen this show before, and we’ll see it again in the future unless our nation becomes oil independent and also adapts to using vehicles that consume less or no gas. Many Americans were lamenting a similar scenario 22 years ago when my column, “Drivers have small memories, big cars,” pointed out that periodically gas prices rise precipitously, but we forget that when gas is cheap and we buy gas guzzlers.
A few weeks ago, a headline in this newspaper read, “WV Dems asking for special session on gas tax.” Some legislators worry that the spike in gas prices will severely hurt their constituents. They will, especially for those driving big trucks and SUVs.
Gas prices have been and will remain mercurial as long as we have changing national and international supplies and demands. Back in 1961 when Maury and I were married, our local Gulf station charged 27 cents per gallon. According to USA Today analyses, the average gas price then was 32 cents, which would be $2.92 with current inflation.
A major gas crisis occurred in 1973 caused largely by OPEC setting up an embargo of those nations supporting Israel during the Israeli-Arab War of 1973. We were living in Illinois then, and we waited in long lines to fill up the car and sometimes had to make an appointment to do so. That oil embargo encouraged America to think more about energy independence.
Big cars were the rule back then; small cars were unpopular and hard to find. We owned a Ford station wagon as well as a fuel-miser tomato-red VW Beetle. While the station wagon was intended to transport our three school-aged kids to various activities, we quickly learned how to use the Beetle for every possible task.
By the 1980s, gas prices were low and stayed that way for a while. During that time, Saudi Arabia increased production to dominate the market. Then by 2005, gas prices were on the rise and during the 2008 Great Recession, gas was expensive while the nation was economically depressed. The gas-guzzling Hummer met its demise then. According to USA Today, in July 2008 gasoline was $4.11 a gallon which would be equal to $5.25 currently.
By 2010, hybrids became more popular and electric cars were starting to be accepted. In 2011 gas hit $3.53 (comparable to $4.28 today) and then in the mid-2010s gas was mostly below $3. During the early days of the pandemic, gas was cheap, but there was no place to go.
In the year 2000 I wrote, “I wonder if 25 years from now our memories about the gas prices and energy problems of today will affect the future generation. We know that under the right conditions, the oil crisis could reappear.” Here we are today as the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes worldwide oil production and shipment unstable. America is less, but not completely, dependent on foreign oil and developing alternatives to combustion engines, but it still faces a gas crisis with escalating prices. As New York Yankee ballplayer Yogi Berra said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”