West Virginia’s recent abysmal ranking on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for American fourth- and eighth-graders in math and reading is pathetic. Politicians, parents, teachers and school administrators are lamenting how West Virginia could rank 50th; New Mexico is 51st.

I’ve commented on previous poor educational rankings before. As a retired psychologist and school psychologist who worked with students, staff and parents in Cabell and Wayne county schools over a quarter of a century, I see at least three major causes for the current rotten ratings. The one that needs most attention — getting more parents to value education — may be the most difficult to change.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

