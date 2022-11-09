West Virginia’s recent abysmal ranking on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for American fourth- and eighth-graders in math and reading is pathetic. Politicians, parents, teachers and school administrators are lamenting how West Virginia could rank 50th; New Mexico is 51st.
I’ve commented on previous poor educational rankings before. As a retired psychologist and school psychologist who worked with students, staff and parents in Cabell and Wayne county schools over a quarter of a century, I see at least three major causes for the current rotten ratings. The one that needs most attention — getting more parents to value education — may be the most difficult to change.
First, the pandemic resulted in isolating children from their peers and teachers and expecting all students to be able and willing to connect via virtual instruction. Rural students with no or limited wifi connectivity were worse off. Now that there is proof that kids do best with in-person learning, why is West Virginia encouraging development of an online charter school?
Second, the opioid/addiction crisis has caused too many kids’ emotional, financial and home instability. Parents with addiction problems aren’t interested in their children’s education, and students’ home problems usurp time and energy for learning.
Yet, I believe the third problem is West Virginia’s educational Achilles’s heel. Too many families don’t value education or don’t encourage their children to achieve. Until the 1950s, this was understandable. This state was formed by people who appreciated the value of hard physical labor, and work was available for those willing and able. Formal or advanced schooling was unnecessary; times have changed.
West Virginia public schools have mostly been good, not great. Our three children, their friends and thousands of others have gone through Huntington-area public schools and done well in life. Many schools need improvements, but the state still produces National Merit Scholarship Finalists and good employment in some fields.
The nation’s economy has changed, but too many West Virginians haven’t changed their attitude about education. The late Dave Peyton, a longtime opinion writer in this newspaper and seventh generation West Virginian, once explained attitudes toward education in this state saying young people were taught to appreciate their parents’ work and to be like them but not be better than them. He understood parents’ fears that if their children became better educated and learned a skill or degree that could not be used locally, their adult children would leave home, and no one would be there to help as the older generation aged. We know how true this is.
The Legislature’s emphasis on private, parochial and home schooling will not help the state’s public schools. Most of the children who will leave public schools have parents who want their children to achieve academically. Public school enrollment of children from disinterested, distressed and disadvantaged homes will grow. It will not matter how much teachers are paid or what teaching method is used unless more West Virginia parents see education as essential to their children’s future. Without this, NAEP rankings will continue to be embarrassingly low and many employers and young families who value public education will be reluctant to move to West Virginia.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.