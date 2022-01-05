In 1976, I arrived in Huntington for the first time on a fully booked non-stop Piedmont jet from Chicago’s O’Hare airport. Huntington’s terminal was outdated, but the flight schedules were good. Deregulation limited air service to small cities starting in the 1980s.
A regional airport between Charleston and Huntington had been debated in the 1960s and again in 1999-2000. Area industry and economic leaders could see the benefit of a regional airport rather than Huntington and Charleston’s two small hilltop facilities. Both airport plans were shot down by Charleston. Today, Huntington must work to make sure that Charleston’s “airport wars” do not limit Tri-State Airport’s potential.
The airport wars have gone on for six decades. Retired Herald-Dispatch Associate Editor Jim Casto’s 2018 column in the Charleston Daily Mail, “Whatever happened to the regional airport idea?” explains early airport history. Casto wrote that in the 1960s, “Business and government leaders in Huntington, Putnam County and the Ashland/Ironton areas enthusiastically embraced the idea of a new airport. Charleston interests made clear their opposition.” Ken Hechler, then our congressional representative, was all in favor, but Sen. Jennings Randolph Jennings was opposed.
“A one-time executive with Capital Airlines, he (Jennings) was looked on by many as an aviation expert … and predicted that the next generations of commercial airlines would be able to take off and land vertically … thus eliminating any need for long runways.” So much for politicians’ scientific wisdom!
Near the millennium year, land halfway between Huntington and Charleston was available for a regional airport. Local area, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio politicians publicly supported the plan. Using their political clout, Charleston ensured that a midway regional airport would never take off.
Charleston has worked diligently to make Yeager Airport this region’s primary airport, even placing “international” in its name this year. While Charleston’s airport has more airlines and a multi-story parking garage, Huntington’s has a longer runway. Huntington now has a chance to grow its flight schedule at Tri-State Airport by raising $250,000 from private businesses to match a $750,000 federal grant to attract airline service to Chicago and D.C. airports. It needs to happen.
Last week, I broke my 20-year promise to always use and support Huntington’s Tri-State Airport rather than Charleston’s Yeager. One of our daughters living in the Chicago area wanted to visit for a few days. A flight from Chicago to Huntington via Charlotte was possible, but if she missed the fairly close connection, it was about a 12-hour wait for the next Huntington flight, which was almost twice as expensive as the Charleston one. Yes, she flew into Charleston.
Today, few people recall the long history of the “airport wars” or Charleston’s multimillion-dollar runway fix needed when sections of it fell off the edge of the mountainside, seriously damaging properties below. Sadly, it’s too late for a regional airport.
Seeing Charleston’s airport for the first time in many years made it clear that they have pretty much won the airport wars. Tri-State Airport must now do everything possible to bring Huntington additional airline service to more major cities.