There is this about America.
She has risen to the greatest of heights, plumbed the most outrageous depths, given and taken with enormous compassion and malignant appetite. She bounces (sometimes blithely, sometimes clumsy as a cow on crutches) left and right, liberal to conservative, hawk to dove, pro-choice to pro-life, saint to sinner all the while breaking logic to pieces and creating a two-sided face we don’t dare take to a mirror.
How is it then that this union remains mostly intact, rocking but still rolling, and threatening a shuddering stop decade after decade, four score and many more?
We hear daily (great blessing of social media) that the country is going to hell. That our neighbors are socialists, or corporatists, or capitalists or communists when few of those selfsame commentators could even reasonably give a definition of any of those. We seem to live by labels and not by learning.
There is talk of civil disobedience, civil discourse, civil rights and even civil war in discussions led by talking heads, so-called experts and media darlings (all of whom are about as civil as a jackass in a tin barn). We cultivate the toxic soil of dispute and demagoguery by “following” these same religiously on any number of platforms, increasing both their influence and opinion of themselves (and often their bank accounts) by “likes” and “shares”. We tune in to news programs that suit our bias (or worse, our fears) and forget that opinion is not news and entertainment isn’t enlightenment.
We lambast political leaders depending on how they affect our purses and not on how they assault our principles. We have become cynical to the point of madness and we eschew science in favor of conspiracy. In the parlance of the day we are a hot mess. We are, to coin a phrase, “mad as hell, and we aren’t going to take it anymore!”
Why? Why really? Why do we seem bent on turning this anger inward, toward each other, rather than seeking out its origins and eliminating them? Why does our collective house seem too small for all of us? Why do our challenges seem too large?
No. I rather think America isn’t really angry. I think she is just lonely. She misses the brothers and sisters she had so many of only a few score years ago, the family that fought its fears together, celebrated its accomplishments together, that gave compassion universally and took courage from each other’s sacrifices, that historically has done so much to bend the “arc of the moral universe” toward justice. She misses us.
Let’s go home.