“The defendant in this case is not guilty … but someone in this courtroom is.” — Atticus Finch
“Every man is guilty of the Good he did not do.” — Voltaire
I loved Reader’s Digest Condensed Books. Eleven years old and consumed in those days by a desire to read (that sadly has not kept up through my advancing years), Condensed Books were to me literary gold mines.
It was there I read about “Oak Island’s Mysterious Money Pit,” “The Shoes of the Fisherman,” “Seven Days in May” and so many other remarkable and superbly written works — the ones that collected my thoughts and scattered my dreams on page after beloved page.
It was there, in a 1960 edition handed down to me by an older sister who subscribed, that I read “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the first book that ever caused me to tear up at its close.
It was banned in 1966 in Hanover County, Virginia, for being “immoral,” in 2017 in Biloxi, Mississippi, because its story was outdated and used the “n-word” too often, and later in Burbank, California (really?), and Seattle, Washington, because it was racially insensitive and promoted a “white savior complex.” In fact, it has been challenged across the country and in various school districts for similar reasons for all the decades since it was published.
Without burdening anyone who may not have read the book or seen the movie, its plot revolves around one-parent childhood, a socially challenged neighbor, a small Southern town in the Depression and is centered upon the accusation, arrest, trial and subsequent death of a young Black amputee for allegedly engaging in the assault and rape of a white girl.
Proven innocent by a compassionate and courageous lawyer, he is nonetheless convicted, while events around the trial ultimately lead to the attempted murder of the lawyer’s children, whose lives are saved by the heroic interdiction of that shadowy and uncomfortably shy neighbor.
Hailed as a commentary on racism and offered universally to young students as an important lesson in the relationship of the races, over time (as noted above) it has provoked great controversy, stirred debate and divided communities (exactly what truly great books do) even unto this day (the battle was joined in Seattle in January of this year).
Yet, to me, while the issue of race was certainly prominent, the real issue was power and the lesson that the powerless (a child; a socially challenged misfit; a young girl under the heel of an abusive father; a racial outcast) all deserve justice, all deserve a voice, all deserve respect no matter how dangerous or difficult it might be to apply. I think that revelation was why a 12-year-old boy teared up at the end.
Here, these 60 years gone, he still does.