Drs. Scott Gibbs, Peter Ray and Adam Van Horn

 Courtesy of Marshall Health

Several thousand babies in the United States are affected by cleft and craniofacial birth defects each year.

The most common, cleft lip and cleft palate, happens when the lip and/or roof of the mouth do not form properly in the womb. Left untreated, these patients will develop problems with feeding, speech and facial form/function.

Drs. Peter Ray, Scott Gibbs and Adam Van Horn are Marshall Health physicians and faculty at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Additional information about the Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital is available at www.hoopschildrens.org/PediatricCraniofacialClinic.

