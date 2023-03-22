Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington Tri-State Airport Director Brent Brown discusses the plans for a multi-level parking garage deck on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The new structure will connect the public elevator from the existing parking lot to the main airport terminal entrance.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Huntington Tri-State Airport has a good problem: It needs more parking and better access for all the traffic it’s getting.

The first phase would realign the airport’s access road, said Brent Brown, the airport’s director. The road would be moved to the west, which would square off the existing parking lot, provide a better footprint to build a parking structure and lower the overflow lot at the top of the hill. In the process, it would create another 400 spaces for the overflow lot, Brown said. That would cost about $14 million, he said.

